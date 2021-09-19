Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1784 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1784 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1784 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,541)
  • Weight 5,4 g
  • Pure silver (0,0939 oz) 2,9214 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Mintage UNC 10,390

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Zloty (4 Grosze)
  • Year 1784
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1784 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2269 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 32,000. Bidding took place June 2, 2022.

Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1784 EB at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1784 EB at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
4403 $
Price in auction currency 19500 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1784 EB at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1784 EB at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
7476 $
Price in auction currency 32000 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1784 EB at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1784 EB at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1784 EB at auction Wójcicki - September 19, 2021
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1784 EB at auction Wójcicki - September 19, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1784 EB at auction Niemczyk - June 19, 2020
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1784 EB at auction Niemczyk - June 19, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1784 EB at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1784 EB at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1784 EB at auction Wójcicki - February 24, 2018
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1784 EB at auction Wójcicki - February 24, 2018
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 24, 2018
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1784 EB at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1784 EB at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1784 EB at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2016
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 7, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1784 EB at auction Künker - March 13, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 11, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 9, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 22, 1997
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
