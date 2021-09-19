Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1784 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,541)
- Weight 5,4 g
- Pure silver (0,0939 oz) 2,9214 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Mintage UNC 10,390
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 1 Zloty (4 Grosze)
- Year 1784
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1784 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2269 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 32,000. Bidding took place June 2, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Künker (1)
- Marciniak (2)
- Niemczyk (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- WCN (4)
- WDA - MiM (2)
- Wójcicki (3)
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
4403 $
Price in auction currency 19500 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
7476 $
Price in auction currency 32000 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 24, 2018
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1784 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
