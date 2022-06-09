Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1785 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 11,69 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Mintage UNC 289,903
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1785
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1785 with mark EB. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 475 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 9,000. Bidding took place September 10, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- Marciniak (2)
- WCN (2)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 350 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 10, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1785 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
