Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1785

Golden coins

Obverse Ducat 1785 EB
Reverse Ducat 1785 EB
Ducat 1785 EB
Average price 5600 $
Sales
1 13

Silver coins

Obverse Thaler 1785 EB
Reverse Thaler 1785 EB
Thaler 1785 EB
Average price 4500 $
Sales
0 25
Obverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1785 EB
Reverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1785 EB
2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1785 EB
Average price 1300 $
Sales
0 10
Obverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1785 EB
Reverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1785 EB
1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1785 EB
Average price 440 $
Sales
0 32
Obverse 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1785 EB
Reverse 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1785 EB
2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1785 EB
Average price 850 $
Sales
0 9

Copper coins

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1785 EB
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1785 EB
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1785 EB
Average price 570 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse 1 Grosz 1785 EB
Reverse 1 Grosz 1785 EB
1 Grosz 1785 EB
Average price 80 $
Sales
0 8
