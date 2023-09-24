Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1785 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,627)
- Weight 9,35 g
- Pure silver (0,1885 oz) 5,8624 g
- Diameter 29 - 30 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Mintage UNC 78,414
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 2 Zlote (8 Groszy)
- Year 1785
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1785 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 255 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 28,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2020.
Сondition
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
190 $
Price in auction currency 850 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
