Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1785 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1785 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1785 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,627)
  • Weight 9,35 g
  • Pure silver (0,1885 oz) 5,8624 g
  • Diameter 29 - 30 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Mintage UNC 78,414

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 2 Zlote (8 Groszy)
  • Year 1785
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1785 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 255 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 28,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • WCN (4)
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1785 EB at auction Rauch - September 24, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1785 EB at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1785 EB at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
190 $
Price in auction currency 850 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1785 EB at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1785 EB at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1785 EB at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1785 EB at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1785 EB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2018
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1785 EB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2018
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1785 EB at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1785 EB at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 29, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 12, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1785 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

