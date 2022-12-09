2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1785 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1785 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 293 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 13,000. Bidding took place September 2, 2017.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (3) VF (5) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) Service NGC (1)