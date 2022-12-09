Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1785 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1785 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1785 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,587)
  • Weight 3,34 g
  • Pure silver (0,063 oz) 1,9606 g
  • Diameter 23 - 23,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 62,828

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote)
  • Year 1785
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1785 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 293 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 13,000. Bidding took place September 2, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WCN (5)
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1785 EB at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1785 EB at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1785 EB at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2020
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1785 EB at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
452 $
Price in auction currency 1650 PLN
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1785 EB at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1785 EB at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1785 EB at auction Marciniak - September 2, 2017
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1785 EB at auction Marciniak - September 2, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date September 2, 2017
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 26, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 31, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 24, 2001
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 1996
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1785 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Stanislaw Augustus Coins of Poland in 1785 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search