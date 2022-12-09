Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1785 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,587)
- Weight 3,34 g
- Pure silver (0,063 oz) 1,9606 g
- Diameter 23 - 23,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 62,828
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote)
- Year 1785
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1785 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 293 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 13,000. Bidding took place September 2, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Marciniak (2)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- WCN (5)
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
452 $
Price in auction currency 1650 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date September 2, 2017
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1785 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
