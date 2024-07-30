Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1785 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,982)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1102 oz) 3,4272 g
- Diameter 21 - 22 mm
- Mintage UNC 6,529
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1785
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1785 with mark EB. This gold coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 147 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 45,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- GGN (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Niemczyk (4)
- WCN (7)
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
8400 $
Price in auction currency 8400 USD
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller GGN
Date April 21, 2001
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
