Ducat 1785 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1785 with mark EB. This gold coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 147 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 45,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2014.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (7) VF (3) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) Service NGC (1)