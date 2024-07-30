Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1785 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse Ducat 1785 EB - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse Ducat 1785 EB - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,982)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1102 oz) 3,4272 g
  • Diameter 21 - 22 mm
  • Mintage UNC 6,529

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1785
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1785 with mark EB. This gold coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 147 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 45,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • GGN (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Niemczyk (4)
  • WCN (7)
Poland Ducat 1785 EB at auction Heritage - January 19, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
8400 $
Price in auction currency 8400 USD
Seller WCN
Date May 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
4189 $
Price in auction currency 16000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1785 EB at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Poland Ducat 1785 EB at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1785 EB at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Poland Ducat 1785 EB at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 22, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1785 EB at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Poland Ducat 1785 EB at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1785 EB at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Poland Ducat 1785 EB at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1785 EB at auction GGN - April 21, 2001
Poland Ducat 1785 EB at auction GGN - April 21, 2001
Seller GGN
Date April 21, 2001
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 24, 1997
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 1996
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 20, 1995
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 21, 1994
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Poland Ducat 1785 EB at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1785 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Stanislaw Augustus Coins of Poland in 1785 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search