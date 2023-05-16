Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1785 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1785 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1785 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Dawid Janas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,541)
  • Weight 5,4 g
  • Pure silver (0,0939 oz) 2,9214 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Mintage UNC 224,926

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Zloty (4 Grosze)
  • Year 1785
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1785 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 648 sold at the Antykwariat Dawid Janas auction for PLN 8,000. Bidding took place March 10, 2018.

Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
602 $
Price in auction currency 2400 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1785 EB at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
362 $
Price in auction currency 1500 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1785 EB at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1785 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1785 EB at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1785 EB at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1785 EB at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1785 EB at auction Stare Monety - March 4, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1785 EB at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date July 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1785 EB at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1785 EB at auction Numedux - March 13, 2021
Seller Numedux
Date March 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1785 EB at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1785 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 22, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1785 EB at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1785 EB at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1785 EB at auction Numimarket - September 23, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1785 EB at auction Niemczyk - June 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1785 EB at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1785 EB at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1785 EB at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1785 EB at auction Janas - March 10, 2018
Seller Janas
Date March 10, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1785 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

