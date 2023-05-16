1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1785 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1785 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 648 sold at the Antykwariat Dawid Janas auction for PLN 8,000. Bidding took place March 10, 2018.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (2) XF (16) VF (9) F (2) VG (1) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) AU50 (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Janas (1)

Marciniak (7)

Niemczyk (4)

Numedux (2)

Numimarket (2)

Rzeszowski DA (2)

Stare Monety (1)

WCN (10)

WDA - MiM (2)

Wójcicki (1)