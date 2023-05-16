Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1785 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: Antykwariat Dawid Janas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,541)
- Weight 5,4 g
- Pure silver (0,0939 oz) 2,9214 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Mintage UNC 224,926
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 1 Zloty (4 Grosze)
- Year 1785
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1785 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 648 sold at the Antykwariat Dawid Janas auction for PLN 8,000. Bidding took place March 10, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Janas (1)
- Marciniak (7)
- Niemczyk (4)
- Numedux (2)
- Numimarket (2)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- Stare Monety (1)
- WCN (10)
- WDA - MiM (2)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
602 $
Price in auction currency 2400 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
362 $
Price in auction currency 1500 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1785 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
