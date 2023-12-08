Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1785 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,07 g
- Pure silver (0,7518 oz) 23,3823 g
- Diameter 40 - 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage UNC 3,848
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1785
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1785 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 854 sold at the Frankfurter Münzhandlung auction for EUR 20,000. Bidding took place November 4, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- COINSNET (1)
- Frankfurter (2)
- Leu (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (3)
- Numimarket (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (12)
- WDA - MiM (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1221 $
Price in auction currency 4900 PLN
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 3, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
15926 $
Price in auction currency 15000 EUR
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date February 2, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
12
