Thaler 1785 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1785 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 854 sold at the Frankfurter Münzhandlung auction for EUR 20,000. Bidding took place November 4, 2022.

