Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1785 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse Thaler 1785 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse Thaler 1785 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,07 g
  • Pure silver (0,7518 oz) 23,3823 g
  • Diameter 40 - 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage UNC 3,848

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1785
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1785 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 854 sold at the Frankfurter Münzhandlung auction for EUR 20,000. Bidding took place November 4, 2022.

Poland Thaler 1785 EB at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1221 $
Price in auction currency 4900 PLN
Poland Thaler 1785 EB at auction Frankfurter - November 3, 2023
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 3, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
15926 $
Price in auction currency 15000 EUR
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1785 EB at auction Frankfurter - November 4, 2022
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1785 EB at auction Leu - August 21, 2022
Seller Leu
Date August 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1785 EB at auction WAG - April 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date April 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1785 EB at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1785 EB at auction Numimarket - April 20, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1785 EB at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1785 EB at auction COINSNET - February 2, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date February 2, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1785 EB at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2018
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1785 EB at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1785 EB at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2016
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1785 EB at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 31, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date October 27, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 19, 1999
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 21, 1998
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 1998
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1785 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

