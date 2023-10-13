Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1785 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1785 EB - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 1 Grosz 1785 EB - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,89 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 795,066

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1785
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1785 with mark EB. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 514 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 700. Bidding took place September 10, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Janas (1)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WCN (3)
Poland 1 Grosz 1785 EB at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1785 EB at auction Stare Monety - September 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1785 EB at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1785 EB at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1785 EB at auction Janas - March 10, 2018
Seller Janas
Date March 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 5, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 11, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1785 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

