1 Grosz 1785 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,89 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 795,066
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1785
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1785 with mark EB. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 514 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 700. Bidding took place September 10, 2016.
Сondition
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1785 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
