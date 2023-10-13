3 Groszy (Trojak) 1775 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1775 with mark EB. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 639 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 14,000. Bidding took place November 7, 2015.

Сondition AU (1) XF (2) VF (8) No grade (1)