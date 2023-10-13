Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1775 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 11,69 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Mintage UNC 1,099,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1775
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1775 with mark EB. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 639 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 14,000. Bidding took place November 7, 2015.
Сondition
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
128 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller GGN
Date October 20, 2005
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1775 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
