Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1775 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1775 EB - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1775 EB - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 11,69 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Mintage UNC 1,099,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1775
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1775 with mark EB. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 639 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 14,000. Bidding took place November 7, 2015.

Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1775 EB at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
128 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1775 EB at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1775 EB at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 7, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 26, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1775 EB at auction GGN - October 20, 2005
Seller GGN
Date October 20, 2005
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 4, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 29, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 24, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 1998
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 20, 1995
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1775 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

