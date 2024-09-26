Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1775

Golden coins

Obverse Ducat 1775 EB
Reverse Ducat 1775 EB
Ducat 1775 EB
Average price 6200 $
Sales
0 8

Oswiecim-Zator coins

Obverse 30 Kreuzer 1775 IC FA For Galicia
Reverse 30 Kreuzer 1775 IC FA For Galicia
30 Kreuzer 1775 IC FA For Galicia
Average price 500 $
Sales
0 92
Obverse 15 Kreuzer 1775 CA For Galicia
Reverse 15 Kreuzer 1775 CA For Galicia
15 Kreuzer 1775 CA For Galicia
Average price 1600 $
Sales
1 37

Silver coins

Obverse Thaler 1775 EB
Reverse Thaler 1775 EB
Thaler 1775 EB LITH
Average price 2300 $
Sales
0 43
Obverse Thaler 1775 EB
Reverse Thaler 1775 EB
Thaler 1775 EB LITU
Average price 1500 $
Sales
0 30
Obverse 1/2 Thaler 1775 EB Ribbon in hair
Reverse 1/2 Thaler 1775 EB Ribbon in hair
1/2 Thaler 1775 EB Ribbon in hair
Average price 1600 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1775 EB
Reverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1775 EB
2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1775 EB
Average price 310 $
Sales
0 22
Obverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1775 EB
Reverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1775 EB
1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1775 EB
Average price 310 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1775 AP
Reverse 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1775 AP
2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1775 AP
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1775 EB
Reverse 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1775 EB
2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1775 EB
Average price 60 $
Sales
0 26
Obverse 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1775 AP
Reverse 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1775 AP
1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1775 AP
Average price 660 $
Sales
0 3

Copper coins

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1775 EB
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1775 EB
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1775 EB
Average price 790 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse 1 Grosz 1775 EB
Reverse 1 Grosz 1775 EB
1 Grosz 1775 EB
Average price 350 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse 1/2 Grosz 1775 EB
Reverse 1/2 Grosz 1775 EB
1/2 Grosz 1775 EB
Average price 50 $
Sales
0 10
