Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1/2 Thaler 1775 EB "Ribbon in hair" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: WDA - MiM
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 14,03 g
- Pure silver (0,3757 oz) 11,687 g
- Diameter 34 - 36 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage UNC 3,533
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 1/2 Thaler
- Year 1775
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1775 "Ribbon in hair" with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 412 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 9,500. Bidding took place February 23, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- GGN (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- WCN (6)
- WDA - MiM (1)
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1374 $
Price in auction currency 6200 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
534 $
Price in auction currency 2000 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller GGN
Date September 21, 1996
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Thaler 1775 "Ribbon in hair", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search