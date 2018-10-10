Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/2 Thaler 1775 EB "Ribbon in hair" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 1/2 Thaler 1775 EB "Ribbon in hair" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 1/2 Thaler 1775 EB "Ribbon in hair" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: WDA - MiM

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 14,03 g
  • Pure silver (0,3757 oz) 11,687 g
  • Diameter 34 - 36 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage UNC 3,533

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1/2 Thaler
  • Year 1775
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1775 "Ribbon in hair" with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 412 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 9,500. Bidding took place February 23, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • GGN (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • WCN (6)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1775 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction WDA - MiM - November 26, 2022
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1775 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction WDA - MiM - November 26, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1374 $
Price in auction currency 6200 PLN
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1775 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1775 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
534 $
Price in auction currency 2000 PLN
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1775 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2018
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1775 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2018
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1775 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1775 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 10, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 9, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 29, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 24, 1997
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1775 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction GGN - September 21, 1996
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1775 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction GGN - September 21, 1996
Seller GGN
Date September 21, 1996
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 1994
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Thaler 1775 "Ribbon in hair", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

