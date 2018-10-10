1/2 Thaler 1775 EB "Ribbon in hair" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1775 "Ribbon in hair" with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 412 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 9,500. Bidding took place February 23, 2013.

Сondition XF (5) VF (5) No grade (1)