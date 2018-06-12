Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1775 AP (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1775 AP - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1775 AP - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,367)
  • Weight 1,99 g
  • Pure silver (0,0235 oz) 0,7303 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 16,970

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Grosz (Srebrenik)
  • Year 1775
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1775 with mark AP. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 745 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 6,400. Bidding took place June 9, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Russiancoin (1)
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1775 AP at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1775 AP at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
1763 $
Price in auction currency 6400 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1775 AP at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1775 AP at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
193 $
Price in auction currency 700 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1775 AP at auction Russiancoin - December 22, 2016
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 22, 2016
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1775 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
