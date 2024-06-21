Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1775 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,627)
- Weight 9,35 g
- Pure silver (0,1885 oz) 5,8624 g
- Diameter 29 - 30 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Mintage UNC 488,615
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 2 Zlote (8 Groszy)
- Year 1775
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1775 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 476 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,900. Bidding took place November 29, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Marciniak (4)
- Niemczyk (6)
- Numimarket (1)
- WCN (8)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (2)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 825 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
253 $
Price in auction currency 1050 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 7, 2018
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1775 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
