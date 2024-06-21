Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1775 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1775 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1775 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,627)
  • Weight 9,35 g
  • Pure silver (0,1885 oz) 5,8624 g
  • Diameter 29 - 30 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Mintage UNC 488,615

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 2 Zlote (8 Groszy)
  • Year 1775
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1775 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 476 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,900. Bidding took place November 29, 2008.

Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1775 EB at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 825 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1775 EB at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
253 $
Price in auction currency 1050 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1775 EB at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1775 EB at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1775 EB at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date July 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1775 EB at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1775 EB at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1775 EB at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1775 EB at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1775 EB at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1775 EB at auction Niemczyk - September 7, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 7, 2018
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1775 EB at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1775 EB at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1775 EB at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 29, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 31, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 31, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 26, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 29, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 24, 2001
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1775 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

