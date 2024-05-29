30 Kreuzer 1775 IC FA "For Galicia" (Poland, Austrian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 30 Kreuzer 1775 "For Galicia" with mark IC FA. This silver coin from the times of Austrian protectorate struck at the Vienna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1777 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place June 6, 2019.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (3) XF (23) VF (56) F (1) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS60 (1) AU58 (2) Service PCGS (1) NGC (1) GCN (1)

