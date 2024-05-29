Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
30 Kreuzer 1775 IC FA "For Galicia" (Poland, Austrian protectorate)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 9,35 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Patterned
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Austrian protectorate
- Denomination 30 Kreuzer
- Year 1775
- Ruler Maria Theresa (Empress of Austria)
- Mint Vienna
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (92)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 30 Kreuzer 1775 "For Galicia" with mark IC FA. This silver coin from the times of Austrian protectorate struck at the Vienna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1777 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place June 6, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
149 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 30 Kreuzer 1775 "For Galicia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
