Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

30 Kreuzer 1775 IC FA "For Galicia" (Poland, Austrian protectorate)

Obverse 30 Kreuzer 1775 IC FA "For Galicia" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Austrian protectorate Reverse 30 Kreuzer 1775 IC FA "For Galicia" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Austrian protectorate

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 9,35 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Patterned

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Austrian protectorate
  • Denomination 30 Kreuzer
  • Year 1775
  • Ruler Maria Theresa (Empress of Austria)
  • Mint Vienna
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (92)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 30 Kreuzer 1775 "For Galicia" with mark IC FA. This silver coin from the times of Austrian protectorate struck at the Vienna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1777 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place June 6, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Coins of History (3)
  • COINSNET (4)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • Dorotheum (3)
  • Frühwald (8)
  • GGN (2)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (3)
  • Marciniak (7)
  • Möller (1)
  • Niemczyk (8)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numimarket (7)
  • Rauch (3)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (7)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • VL Nummus (2)
  • WAG (3)
  • WCN (13)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 30 Kreuzer 1775 IC FA "For Galicia" at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
412 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Poland 30 Kreuzer 1775 IC FA "For Galicia" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Poland 30 Kreuzer 1775 IC FA "For Galicia" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
149 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
Poland 30 Kreuzer 1775 IC FA "For Galicia" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 30 Kreuzer 1775 IC FA "For Galicia" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 30 Kreuzer 1775 IC FA "For Galicia" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Poland 30 Kreuzer 1775 IC FA "For Galicia" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 30 Kreuzer 1775 IC FA "For Galicia" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland 30 Kreuzer 1775 IC FA "For Galicia" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 30 Kreuzer 1775 IC FA "For Galicia" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland 30 Kreuzer 1775 IC FA "For Galicia" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 30 Kreuzer 1775 IC FA "For Galicia" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 30 Kreuzer 1775 IC FA "For Galicia" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 30 Kreuzer 1775 IC FA "For Galicia" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 30 Kreuzer 1775 IC FA "For Galicia" at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Poland 30 Kreuzer 1775 IC FA "For Galicia" at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 30 Kreuzer 1775 IC FA "For Galicia" at auction VL Nummus - September 17, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 30 Kreuzer 1775 IC FA "For Galicia" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Poland 30 Kreuzer 1775 IC FA "For Galicia" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 30 Kreuzer 1775 IC FA "For Galicia" at auction WAG - May 14, 2023
Seller WAG
Date May 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 30 Kreuzer 1775 IC FA "For Galicia" at auction VL Nummus - April 22, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 30 Kreuzer 1775 IC FA "For Galicia" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Poland 30 Kreuzer 1775 IC FA "For Galicia" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 30 Kreuzer 1775 IC FA "For Galicia" at auction Rauch - February 27, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 30 Kreuzer 1775 IC FA "For Galicia" at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 30 Kreuzer 1775 IC FA "For Galicia" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Poland 30 Kreuzer 1775 IC FA "For Galicia" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 30 Kreuzer 1775 IC FA "For Galicia" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 30 Kreuzer 1775 IC FA "For Galicia" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 30 Kreuzer 1775 IC FA "For Galicia" at auction Rauch - September 25, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 30 Kreuzer 1775 "For Galicia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Austrian protectorate Coins of Poland in 1775 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 30 Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search