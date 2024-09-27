Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins catalog of Austrian protectorate (1774-1794)

Total added coins: 10

Period of Austrian protectorate
Coin catalog Austrian protectorate 1774-1794
coin Military Coins
coin Oswiecim-Zator
Year of the coin

Prices of coins of Austrian protectorate

Photo Description Metal Av. price UNC Av. price PROOF Sales
Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Austrian protectorate
1 Grosz 1794 "For the Austrian army"
 Copper $100 - 0 110Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Austrian protectorate
1 Shilling 1774 S "For Galicia"
 Copper $50 - 0 90Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Austrian protectorate
30 Kreuzer 1776 IC FA "For Galicia"
 Silver $200 - 0 134Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Austrian protectorate
3 Grosze 1794 "For the Austrian army"
 Copper $200 - 1 148Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Austrian protectorate
30 Kreuzer 1775 IC FA "For Galicia"
 Silver $500 - 0 92Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Austrian protectorate
15 Kreuzer 1776 CA "For Galicia"
 Silver $240 - 0 26Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Austrian protectorate
15 Kreuzer 1775 CA "For Galicia"
 Silver $1,600 - 1 38Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Austrian protectorate
Pattern 6 Groszy 1794 "For the Austrian army"
 Silver - - 0 1Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Austrian protectorate
30 Kreuzer 1777 IC FA "For Galicia"
 Silver $320 - 0 23Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Austrian protectorate
15 Kreuzer 1777 CA "For Galicia"
 Silver $900 - 0 11
