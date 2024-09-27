Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Coins catalog of Austrian protectorate (1774-1794)
Total added coins: 10
Coin catalog Austrian protectorate 1774-1794
Oswiecim-Zator
Prices of coins of Austrian protectorate
Photo Description Metal Av. price UNC Av. price PROOF Sales
Copper $100 - 0 110
Poland, Austrian protectorate
1 Grosz 1794 "For the Austrian army"
Copper $50 - 0 90
Poland, Austrian protectorate
1 Shilling 1774 S "For Galicia"
Silver $200 - 0 134
Poland, Austrian protectorate
30 Kreuzer 1776 IC FA "For Galicia"
Copper $200 - 1 148
Poland, Austrian protectorate
3 Grosze 1794 "For the Austrian army"
Silver $500 - 0 92
Poland, Austrian protectorate
30 Kreuzer 1775 IC FA "For Galicia"
Silver $240 - 0 26
Poland, Austrian protectorate
15 Kreuzer 1776 CA "For Galicia"
Silver $1,600 - 1 38
Poland, Austrian protectorate
15 Kreuzer 1775 CA "For Galicia"
Silver - - 0 1
Poland, Austrian protectorate
Pattern 6 Groszy 1794 "For the Austrian army"
Silver $320 - 0 23
Poland, Austrian protectorate
30 Kreuzer 1777 IC FA "For Galicia"
Silver $900 - 0 11
Poland, Austrian protectorate
15 Kreuzer 1777 CA "For Galicia"
