Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

15 Kreuzer 1777 CA "For Galicia" (Poland, Austrian protectorate)

Obverse 15 Kreuzer 1777 CA "For Galicia" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Austrian protectorate Reverse 15 Kreuzer 1777 CA "For Galicia" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Austrian protectorate

Photo by: Auktionen Frühwald

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 5,4 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Patterned

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Austrian protectorate
  • Denomination 15 Kreuzer
  • Year 1777
  • Ruler Maria Theresa (Empress of Austria)
  • Mint Vienna
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 15 Kreuzer 1777 "For Galicia" with mark CA. This silver coin from the times of Austrian protectorate struck at the Vienna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 252 sold at the Auktionen Frühwald auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place February 10, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Frühwald (3)
  • HIRSCH (4)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Poland 15 Kreuzer 1777 CA "For Galicia" at auction HIRSCH - September 22, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 15 Kreuzer 1777 CA "For Galicia" at auction HIRSCH - February 16, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 15 Kreuzer 1777 CA "For Galicia" at auction HIRSCH - February 11, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 15 Kreuzer 1777 CA "For Galicia" at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 15 Kreuzer 1777 CA "For Galicia" at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
177 $
Price in auction currency 700 PLN
Poland 15 Kreuzer 1777 CA "For Galicia" at auction HIRSCH - February 12, 2021
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 15 Kreuzer 1777 CA "For Galicia" at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Poland 15 Kreuzer 1777 CA "For Galicia" at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
194 $
Price in auction currency 750 PLN
Poland 15 Kreuzer 1777 CA "For Galicia" at auction Frühwald - May 16, 2019
Seller Frühwald
Date May 16, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kreuzer 1777 CA "For Galicia" at auction Frühwald - February 10, 2019
Seller Frühwald
Date February 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kreuzer 1777 CA "For Galicia" at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Poland 15 Kreuzer 1777 CA "For Galicia" at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kreuzer 1777 CA "For Galicia" at auction Frühwald - December 6, 2013
Seller Frühwald
Date December 6, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kreuzer 1777 "For Galicia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

