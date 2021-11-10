Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
15 Kreuzer 1777 CA "For Galicia" (Poland, Austrian protectorate)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 5,4 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Patterned
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Austrian protectorate
- Denomination 15 Kreuzer
- Year 1777
- Ruler Maria Theresa (Empress of Austria)
- Mint Vienna
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 15 Kreuzer 1777 "For Galicia" with mark CA. This silver coin from the times of Austrian protectorate struck at the Vienna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 252 sold at the Auktionen Frühwald auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place February 10, 2019.
Сondition
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
177 $
Price in auction currency 700 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
194 $
Price in auction currency 750 PLN
Seller Frühwald
Date February 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
