15 Kreuzer 1777 CA "For Galicia" (Poland, Austrian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 15 Kreuzer 1777 "For Galicia" with mark CA. This silver coin from the times of Austrian protectorate struck at the Vienna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 252 sold at the Auktionen Frühwald auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place February 10, 2019.

Сondition AU (2) XF (2) VF (6) F (1)