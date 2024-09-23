Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1777

Golden coins

Obverse Ducat 1777 EB
Reverse Ducat 1777 EB
Ducat 1777 EB
Average price
Sales
0 0

Oswiecim-Zator coins

Obverse 30 Kreuzer 1777 IC FA For Galicia
Reverse 30 Kreuzer 1777 IC FA For Galicia
30 Kreuzer 1777 IC FA For Galicia
Average price 320 $
Sales
0 23
Obverse 15 Kreuzer 1777 CA For Galicia
Reverse 15 Kreuzer 1777 CA For Galicia
15 Kreuzer 1777 CA For Galicia
Average price 900 $
Sales
0 11

Silver coins

Obverse Thaler 1777 EB
Reverse Thaler 1777 EB
Thaler 1777 EB LITH
Average price 2400 $
Sales
0 26
Obverse Thaler 1777 EB
Reverse Thaler 1777 EB
Thaler 1777 EB LITU
Average price 1600 $
Sales
0 15
Obverse 1/2 Thaler 1777 EB Ribbon in hair
Reverse 1/2 Thaler 1777 EB Ribbon in hair
1/2 Thaler 1777 EB Ribbon in hair
Average price 1500 $
Sales
0 29
Obverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1777 EB
Reverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1777 EB
2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1777 EB
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 15
Obverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1777 EB
Reverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1777 EB
1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1777 EB
Average price 720 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1777 EB
Reverse 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1777 EB
2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1777 EB
Average price 270 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1777 EB
Reverse 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1777 EB
1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1777 EB
Average price 600 $
Sales
0 6

Copper coins

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1777 EB
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1777 EB
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1777 EB
Average price 180 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1777 EB
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1777 EB
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1777 EB Reverse of 2 zlote
Average price 1000 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse 1 Grosz 1777 AP
Reverse 1 Grosz 1777 AP
1 Grosz 1777 AP
Average price 430 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 1 Grosz 1777 EB
Reverse 1 Grosz 1777 EB
1 Grosz 1777 EB
Average price 160 $
Sales
0 14
Obverse 1/2 Grosz 1777 EB
Reverse 1/2 Grosz 1777 EB
1/2 Grosz 1777 EB
Average price 160 $
Sales
0 12
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search