2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1777 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1777 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 766 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,400. Bidding took place June 9, 2018.

Сondition XF (1) VF (8)