Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1777 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1777 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1777 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,587)
  • Weight 3,34 g
  • Pure silver (0,063 oz) 1,9606 g
  • Diameter 23 - 23,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 34,764

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote)
  • Year 1777
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1777 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 766 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,400. Bidding took place June 9, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WCN (2)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1777 EB at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 280 PLN
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1777 EB at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1777 EB at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1777 EB at auction Niemczyk - June 19, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1777 EB at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1777 EB at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1777 EB at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 22, 1997
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1777 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

