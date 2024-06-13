Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

30 Kreuzer 1777 IC FA "For Galicia" (Poland, Austrian protectorate)

Obverse 30 Kreuzer 1777 IC FA "For Galicia" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Austrian protectorate Reverse 30 Kreuzer 1777 IC FA "For Galicia" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Austrian protectorate

Photo by: Auktionshaus H. D. Rauch GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 9,35 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Patterned

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Austrian protectorate
  • Denomination 30 Kreuzer
  • Year 1777
  • Ruler Maria Theresa (Empress of Austria)
  • Mint Vienna
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 30 Kreuzer 1777 "For Galicia" with mark IC FA. This silver coin from the times of Austrian protectorate struck at the Vienna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5317 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 5,800. Bidding took place May 23, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Marciniak (5)
  • Möller (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • WCN (4)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Poland 30 Kreuzer 1777 IC FA "For Galicia" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
299 $
Price in auction currency 1200 PLN
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
153 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
Poland 30 Kreuzer 1777 IC FA "For Galicia" at auction Frühwald - January 20, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date January 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 30 Kreuzer 1777 IC FA "For Galicia" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 30 Kreuzer 1777 IC FA "For Galicia" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 30 Kreuzer 1777 IC FA "For Galicia" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 30 Kreuzer 1777 IC FA "For Galicia" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 30 Kreuzer 1777 IC FA "For Galicia" at auction COINSNET - September 5, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date September 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 30 Kreuzer 1777 IC FA "For Galicia" at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date July 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 30 Kreuzer 1777 IC FA "For Galicia" at auction Wójcicki - April 1, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 30 Kreuzer 1777 IC FA "For Galicia" at auction Numimarket - April 20, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 30 Kreuzer 1777 IC FA "For Galicia" at auction Rauch - November 12, 2019
Seller Rauch
Date November 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 30 Kreuzer 1777 IC FA "For Galicia" at auction Rauch - June 6, 2019
Seller Rauch
Date June 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 30 Kreuzer 1777 IC FA "For Galicia" at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 30 Kreuzer 1777 IC FA "For Galicia" at auction Möller - November 17, 2016
Seller Möller
Date November 17, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 30 Kreuzer 1777 IC FA "For Galicia" at auction Höhn - June 4, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date June 4, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 30 Kreuzer 1777 IC FA "For Galicia" at auction Dorotheum - May 19, 2016
Seller Dorotheum
Date May 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 8, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 30 Kreuzer 1777 IC FA "For Galicia" at auction Busso Peus - April 27, 2012
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 27, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 30 Kreuzer 1777 IC FA "For Galicia" at auction Künker - June 20, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 30 Kreuzer 1777 "For Galicia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

