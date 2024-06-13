Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
30 Kreuzer 1777 IC FA "For Galicia" (Poland, Austrian protectorate)
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 30 Kreuzer 1777 "For Galicia" with mark IC FA. This silver coin from the times of Austrian protectorate struck at the Vienna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5317 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 5,800. Bidding took place May 23, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Frühwald (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (2)
- Marciniak (5)
- Möller (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Rauch (2)
- WCN (4)
- Wójcicki (2)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
299 $
Price in auction currency 1200 PLN
Seller Frühwald
Date January 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date November 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Möller
Date November 17, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 27, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 30 Kreuzer 1777 "For Galicia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search