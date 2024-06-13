30 Kreuzer 1777 IC FA "For Galicia" (Poland, Austrian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 30 Kreuzer 1777 "For Galicia" with mark IC FA. This silver coin from the times of Austrian protectorate struck at the Vienna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5317 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 5,800. Bidding took place May 23, 2023.

