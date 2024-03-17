Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1777 EB. LITH (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Variety: LITH

Obverse Thaler 1777 EB LITH - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse Thaler 1777 EB LITH - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,07 g
  • Pure silver (0,7518 oz) 23,3823 g
  • Diameter 39,2 - 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage UNC 16,523

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1777
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1777 with mark EB. LITH. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 287 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 38,000. Bidding took place November 13, 2021.

  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • WCN (19)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Poland Thaler 1777 EB at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1012 $
Price in auction currency 4000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1921 $
Price in auction currency 8000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1777 EB at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1777 EB at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1777 EB at auction Numimarket - September 17, 2018
Seller Numimarket
Date September 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 26, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1777 EB at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 8, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 8, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1777 EB at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1777 EB at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 9, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 26, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 31, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 10, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 29, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1777 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

