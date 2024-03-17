Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1777 EB. LITH (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Variety: LITH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,07 g
- Pure silver (0,7518 oz) 23,3823 g
- Diameter 39,2 - 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage UNC 16,523
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1777
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1777 with mark EB. LITH. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 287 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 38,000. Bidding took place November 13, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (3)
- Numimarket (1)
- WCN (19)
- Wójcicki (2)
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1012 $
Price in auction currency 4000 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date September 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1777 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
