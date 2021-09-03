Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1777 AP (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1777 AP - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 1 Grosz 1777 AP - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,89 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 1,425,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1777
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1777 with mark AP. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 688 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,400. Bidding took place June 9, 2018.

Poland 1 Grosz 1777 AP at auction Stare Monety - September 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 3, 2021
Condition VG
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1777 AP at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
661 $
Price in auction currency 2400 PLN
Seller WCN
Date September 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
207 $
Price in auction currency 800 PLN

