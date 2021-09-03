1 Grosz 1777 AP (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1777 with mark AP. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 688 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,400. Bidding took place June 9, 2018.

Сondition VF (1) F (1) VG (1)