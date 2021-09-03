Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1777 AP (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,89 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 1,425,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1777
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1777 with mark AP. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 688 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,400. Bidding took place June 9, 2018.
Сondition
- All companies
- Marciniak (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- WCN (1)
