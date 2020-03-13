Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1/2 Grosz 1777 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,95 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 67,954
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 1/2 Grosz
- Year 1777
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1777 with mark EB. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 532 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,600. Bidding took place September 10, 2016.
Seller COINSNET
Date March 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
144 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 390 PLN
Seller COINSNET
Date February 2, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
