Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/2 Grosz 1777 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 1/2 Grosz 1777 EB - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 1/2 Grosz 1777 EB - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,95 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 67,954

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1/2 Grosz
  • Year 1777
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1777 with mark EB. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 532 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,600. Bidding took place September 10, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (2)
  • GGN (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • WCN (7)
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1777 EB at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1777 EB at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date March 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
144 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1777 EB at auction Niemczyk - March 13, 2020
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1777 EB at auction Niemczyk - March 13, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 390 PLN
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1777 EB at auction COINSNET - February 2, 2019
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1777 EB at auction COINSNET - February 2, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date February 2, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1777 EB at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1777 EB at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 24, 2003
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1777 EB at auction GGN - October 19, 2002
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1777 EB at auction GGN - October 19, 2002
Seller GGN
Date October 19, 2002
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 9, 2001
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 21, 1998
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 1998
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 1998
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 24, 1997
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Grosz 1777 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Stanislaw Augustus Coins of Poland in 1777 All Polish coins Polish copper coins Polish coins 1/2 Grosz Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search