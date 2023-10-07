1/2 Thaler 1777 EB "Ribbon in hair" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1777 "Ribbon in hair" with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 833 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 21,000. Bidding took place June 9, 2018.

