Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1/2 Thaler 1777 EB "Ribbon in hair" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 14,03 g
- Pure silver (0,3757 oz) 11,687 g
- Diameter 34 - 36 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage UNC 20,011
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 1/2 Thaler
- Year 1777
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1777 "Ribbon in hair" with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 833 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 21,000. Bidding took place June 9, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (2)
- Marciniak (4)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Numimarket (1)
- PDA & PGN (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (12)
- WDA - MiM (2)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1385 $
Price in auction currency 6000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
2197 $
Price in auction currency 10000 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date December 20, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Thaler 1777 "Ribbon in hair", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search