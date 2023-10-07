Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/2 Thaler 1777 EB "Ribbon in hair" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 1/2 Thaler 1777 EB "Ribbon in hair" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 1/2 Thaler 1777 EB "Ribbon in hair" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 14,03 g
  • Pure silver (0,3757 oz) 11,687 g
  • Diameter 34 - 36 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage UNC 20,011

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1/2 Thaler
  • Year 1777
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1777 "Ribbon in hair" with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 833 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 21,000. Bidding took place June 9, 2018.

Poland 1/2 Thaler 1777 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1777 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1385 $
Price in auction currency 6000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
2197 $
Price in auction currency 10000 PLN
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1777 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1777 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1777 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1777 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1777 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1777 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1777 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1777 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1777 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction WAG - June 7, 2020
Seller WAG
Date June 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1777 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1777 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1777 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction Künker - March 19, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1777 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1777 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1777 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 13, 2019
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1777 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 13, 2019
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1777 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction Heritage - December 20, 2018
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1777 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction Heritage - December 20, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date December 20, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1777 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1777 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1777 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1777 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1777 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction Künker - June 24, 2015
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 7, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 8, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 23, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1777 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction PDA & PGN - January 19, 2013
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Thaler 1777 "Ribbon in hair", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

