Thaler 1777 EB. LITU (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1777 with mark EB. LITU. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 326 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 19,500. Bidding took place March 4, 2023.

Сondition XF (9) VF (6) Condition (slab) VF30 (1) Service PCGS (1)