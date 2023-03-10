Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1777 EB. LITU (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Variety: LITU

Obverse Thaler 1777 EB LITU - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse Thaler 1777 EB LITU - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,07 g
  • Pure silver (0,7518 oz) 23,3823 g
  • Diameter 39,2 - 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1777
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1777 with mark EB. LITU. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 326 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 19,500. Bidding took place March 4, 2023.

Poland Thaler 1777 EB at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
4403 $
Price in auction currency 19500 PLN
Poland Thaler 1777 EB at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
969 $
Price in auction currency 4300 PLN
Poland Thaler 1777 EB at auction Wójcicki - September 13, 2020
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1777 EB at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1777 EB at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1777 EB at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1777 EB at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1777 EB at auction Karbownik - May 26, 2018
Seller Karbownik
Date May 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1777 EB at auction Janas - March 10, 2018
Seller Janas
Date March 10, 2018
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1777 EB at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 13, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 1, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 1998
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 1994
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1777 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

