Thaler 1777 EB. LITU (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Variety: LITU
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,07 g
- Pure silver (0,7518 oz) 23,3823 g
- Diameter 39,2 - 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1777
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1777 with mark EB. LITU. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 326 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 19,500. Bidding took place March 4, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
4403 $
Price in auction currency 19500 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
969 $
Price in auction currency 4300 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Janas
Date March 10, 2018
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1777 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
