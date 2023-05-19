Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1777 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 11,69 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Mintage UNC 804,750
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1777
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1777 with mark EB. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 362977 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,550. Bidding took place February 9, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Marciniak (1)
- Stare Monety (2)
- WCN (4)
Seller WCN
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
350 $
Price in auction currency 1550 PLN
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1777 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search