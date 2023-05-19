Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1777 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1777 EB - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1777 EB - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 11,69 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Mintage UNC 804,750

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1777
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1777 with mark EB. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 362977 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,550. Bidding took place February 9, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • WCN (4)
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1777 EB at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1777 EB at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
350 $
Price in auction currency 1550 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1777 EB at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1777 EB at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1777 EB at auction Stare Monety - May 14, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1777 EB at auction Stare Monety - May 14, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 26, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 27, 2001
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 1998
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1777 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

