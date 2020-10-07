Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1777 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1777 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1777 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,367)
  • Weight 1,99 g
  • Pure silver (0,0235 oz) 0,7303 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 34,032

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Grosz (Srebrenik)
  • Year 1777
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1777 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 442 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 4,000. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (3)
  • WCN (3)
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1777 EB at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1777 EB at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 440 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1777 EB at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1777 EB at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
997 $
Price in auction currency 3900 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1777 EB at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1777 EB at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 21, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 29, 2004
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1777 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Stanislaw Augustus Coins of Poland in 1777 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search