1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1777 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,367)
- Weight 1,99 g
- Pure silver (0,0235 oz) 0,7303 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 34,032
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 1 Grosz (Srebrenik)
- Year 1777
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1777 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 442 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 4,000. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 440 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
997 $
Price in auction currency 3900 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1777 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
