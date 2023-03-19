Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1777 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,627)
- Weight 9,35 g
- Pure silver (0,1885 oz) 5,8624 g
- Diameter 29 - 30 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Mintage UNC 366,236
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 2 Zlote (8 Groszy)
- Year 1777
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1777 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 252 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 31,500. Bidding took place October 16, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Frühwald (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Marciniak (2)
- Niemczyk (4)
- Numimarket (1)
- WCN (5)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Frühwald
Date March 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
172 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller Wójcicki
Date July 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
262 $
Price in auction currency 1000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 11, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1777 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search