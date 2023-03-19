Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1777 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1777 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1777 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,627)
  • Weight 9,35 g
  • Pure silver (0,1885 oz) 5,8624 g
  • Diameter 29 - 30 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Mintage UNC 366,236

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 2 Zlote (8 Groszy)
  • Year 1777
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1777 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 252 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 31,500. Bidding took place October 16, 2020.

Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1777 EB at auction Frühwald - March 19, 2023
Seller Frühwald
Date March 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
172 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1777 EB at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date July 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
262 $
Price in auction currency 1000 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1777 EB at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1777 EB at auction Höhn - October 4, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date October 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1777 EB at auction Niemczyk - June 19, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1777 EB at auction Numimarket - April 20, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1777 EB at auction Niemczyk - March 13, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1777 EB at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1777 EB at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1777 EB at auction Marciniak - June 11, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date June 11, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 26, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 2, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 29, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 20, 1995
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1777 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

