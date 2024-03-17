1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1777 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1777 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 382 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 9,000. Bidding took place October 1, 2022.

Сondition AU (3) XF (1) VF (6) F (1) Condition (slab) AU55 (3) Service NGC (3)