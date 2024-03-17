Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1777 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: WDA - MiM
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,541)
- Weight 5,4 g
- Pure silver (0,0939 oz) 2,9214 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Mintage UNC 62,359
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 1 Zloty (4 Grosze)
- Year 1777
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1777 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 382 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 9,000. Bidding took place October 1, 2022.
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
329 $
Price in auction currency 1300 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1777 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
