Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1777 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1777 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1777 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: WDA - MiM

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,541)
  • Weight 5,4 g
  • Pure silver (0,0939 oz) 2,9214 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Mintage UNC 62,359

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Zloty (4 Grosze)
  • Year 1777
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1777 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 382 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 9,000. Bidding took place October 1, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • WCN (3)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 270 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1777 EB at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1777 EB at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
329 $
Price in auction currency 1300 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1777 EB at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1777 EB at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1777 EB at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1777 EB at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1777 EB at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1777 EB at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1777 EB at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1777 EB at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1777 EB at auction Niemczyk - September 25, 2021
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1777 EB at auction Niemczyk - September 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1777 EB at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1777 EB at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1777 EB at auction Niemczyk - June 19, 2020
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1777 EB at auction Niemczyk - June 19, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 1, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 13, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1777 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

