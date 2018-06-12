Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1777 EB. Reverse of 2 zlote (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Variety: Reverse of 2 zlote
Photo by: WDA - MiM
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 11,69 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Patterned
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1777
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1777 with mark EB. Reverse of 2 zlote. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 152 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 8,400. Bidding took place December 29, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Marciniak (1)
- PDA & PGN (1)
- WCN (3)
- WDA - MiM (2)
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
2066 $
Price in auction currency 8400 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 30, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
1017 $
Price in auction currency 3900 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1777 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search