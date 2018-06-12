Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1777 EB. Reverse of 2 zlote (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Variety: Reverse of 2 zlote

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1777 EB Reverse of 2 zlote - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1777 EB Reverse of 2 zlote - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: WDA - MiM

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 11,69 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Patterned

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1777
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1777 with mark EB. Reverse of 2 zlote. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 152 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 8,400. Bidding took place December 29, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
  • PDA & PGN (1)
  • WCN (3)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1777 EB at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1777 EB at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
2066 $
Price in auction currency 8400 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1777 EB at auction WDA - MiM - March 30, 2019
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1777 EB at auction WDA - MiM - March 30, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 30, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
1017 $
Price in auction currency 3900 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1777 EB at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1777 EB at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 7, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1777 EB at auction PDA & PGN - January 19, 2013
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1777 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

