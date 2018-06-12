3 Groszy (Trojak) 1777 EB. Reverse of 2 zlote (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1777 with mark EB. Reverse of 2 zlote. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 152 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 8,400. Bidding took place December 29, 2021.

Сondition VF (5) F (2)