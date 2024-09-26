Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1774

Golden coins

Obverse Ducat 1774 AP
Reverse Ducat 1774 AP
Ducat 1774 AP
Average price 4200 $
Sales
0 23
Obverse Ducat 1774 EB
Reverse Ducat 1774 EB
Ducat 1774 EB
Average price
Sales
0 0

Oswiecim-Zator coins

Obverse 1 Shilling 1774 S For Galicia
Reverse 1 Shilling 1774 S For Galicia
1 Shilling 1774 S For Galicia
Average price 50 $
Sales
0 90

Silver coins

Obverse Thaler 1774 AP
Reverse Thaler 1774 AP
Thaler 1774 AP
Average price 1600 $
Sales
0 19
Obverse 1/2 Thaler 1774 AP Ribbon in hair
Reverse 1/2 Thaler 1774 AP Ribbon in hair
1/2 Thaler 1774 AP Ribbon in hair
Average price 2000 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1774 AP
Reverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1774 AP
2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1774 AP
Average price 470 $
Sales
0 18
Obverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1774 EB
Reverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1774 EB
2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1774 EB
Average price 390 $
Sales
0 10
Obverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1774 AP
Reverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1774 AP
1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1774 AP
Average price 940 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1774 AP
Reverse 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1774 AP
2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1774 AP
Average price 75 $
Sales
0 20
Obverse 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1774 AP
Reverse 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1774 AP
1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1774 AP
Average price 160 $
Sales
0 11

Copper coins

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1774 AP
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1774 AP
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1774 AP
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 22
Obverse 1 Grosz 1774 AP
Reverse 1 Grosz 1774 AP
1 Grosz 1774 AP
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse 1 Grosz 1774 EB
Reverse 1 Grosz 1774 EB
1 Grosz 1774 EB
Average price 55 $
Sales
0 6
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search