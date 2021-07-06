Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1774 AP (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,541)
- Weight 5,4 g
- Pure silver (0,0939 oz) 2,9214 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Mintage UNC 36,529
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 1 Zloty (4 Grosze)
- Year 1774
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1774 with mark AP. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2264 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 8,000. Bidding took place June 2, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (2)
- WCN (2)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
1869 $
Price in auction currency 8000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
