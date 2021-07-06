Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1774 AP (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1774 AP - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1774 AP - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,541)
  • Weight 5,4 g
  • Pure silver (0,0939 oz) 2,9214 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Mintage UNC 36,529

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Zloty (4 Grosze)
  • Year 1774
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1774 with mark AP. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2264 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 8,000. Bidding took place June 2, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • WCN (2)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1774 AP at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1774 AP at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
1869 $
Price in auction currency 8000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1334 $
Price in auction currency 6000 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1774 AP at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1774 AP at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date July 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1774 AP at auction Niemczyk - June 19, 2020
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1774 AP at auction Niemczyk - June 19, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1774 AP at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1774 AP at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date June 7, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1774 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

