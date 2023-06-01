Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1774 AP (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1774 AP - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1774 AP - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,627)
  • Weight 9,35 g
  • Pure silver (0,1885 oz) 5,8624 g
  • Diameter 29 - 30 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Mintage UNC 376,444

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 2 Zlote (8 Groszy)
  • Year 1774
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1774 with mark AP. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 347 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 4,700. Bidding took place December 15, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Karbownik (1)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Niemczyk (4)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • WCN (6)
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1774 AP at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1774 AP at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
201 $
Price in auction currency 850 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1774 AP at auction Niemczyk - September 25, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1774 AP at auction Niemczyk - September 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
458 $
Price in auction currency 1800 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1774 AP at auction Karbownik - June 8, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1774 AP at auction Karbownik - June 8, 2021
Seller Karbownik
Date June 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1774 AP at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1774 AP at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1774 AP at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1774 AP at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1774 AP at auction Niemczyk - June 19, 2020
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1774 AP at auction Niemczyk - June 19, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1774 AP at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 26, 2020
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1774 AP at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 26, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1774 AP at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1774 AP at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1774 AP at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1774 AP at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1774 AP at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1774 AP at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1774 AP at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1774 AP at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 27, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 31, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 26, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1774 AP at auction GGN - April 23, 2005
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1774 AP at auction GGN - April 23, 2005
Seller GGN
Date April 23, 2005
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 1998
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1774 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Stanislaw Augustus Coins of Poland in 1774 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search