Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1774 AP (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,627)
- Weight 9,35 g
- Pure silver (0,1885 oz) 5,8624 g
- Diameter 29 - 30 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Mintage UNC 376,444
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 2 Zlote (8 Groszy)
- Year 1774
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1774 with mark AP. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 347 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 4,700. Bidding took place December 15, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- COINSNET (1)
- GGN (1)
- Karbownik (1)
- Marciniak (3)
- Niemczyk (4)
- Numimarket (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- WCN (6)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
201 $
Price in auction currency 850 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
458 $
Price in auction currency 1800 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller GGN
Date April 23, 2005
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1774 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search