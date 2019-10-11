Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1/2 Thaler 1774 AP "Ribbon in hair" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 14,03 g
- Pure silver (0,3757 oz) 11,687 g
- Diameter 34 - 36 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage UNC 3,565
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 1/2 Thaler
- Year 1774
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1774 "Ribbon in hair" with mark AP. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 435 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 5,800. Bidding took place May 31, 2008.
Сondition
- All companies
- Marciniak (2)
- WCN (7)
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
1948 $
Price in auction currency 7600 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
1710 $
Price in auction currency 6400 PLN
