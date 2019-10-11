1/2 Thaler 1774 AP "Ribbon in hair" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1774 "Ribbon in hair" with mark AP. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 435 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 5,800. Bidding took place May 31, 2008.

Сondition XF (4) VF (5)