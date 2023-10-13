Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1774 AP (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1774 AP - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 1 Grosz 1774 AP - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,89 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 195,533

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1774
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1774 with mark AP. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 499 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,100. Bidding took place September 10, 2016.

Poland 1 Grosz 1774 AP at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1774 AP at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 440 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1774 AP at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1774 AP at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
136 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1774 AP at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1774 AP at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1774 AP at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 1 Grosz 1774 AP at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 11, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

