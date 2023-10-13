Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1774 AP (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,89 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 195,533
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1774
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1774 with mark AP. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 499 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,100. Bidding took place September 10, 2016.
- All companies
- Marciniak (3)
- WCN (2)
- WDA - MiM (1)
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 440 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
136 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1774 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
