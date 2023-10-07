Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1774 AP (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1774 AP - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1774 AP - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,587)
  • Weight 3,34 g
  • Pure silver (0,063 oz) 1,9606 g
  • Diameter 23 - 23,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 298,686

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote)
  • Year 1774
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1774 with mark AP. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 448 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 950. Bidding took place September 10, 2016.

Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 230 PLN
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1774 AP at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1774 AP at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1774 AP at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1774 AP at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1774 AP at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 14, 2023
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1774 AP at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 14, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1774 AP at auction Numis Poland - July 13, 2022
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1774 AP at auction Numis Poland - July 13, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date July 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1774 AP at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1774 AP at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1774 AP at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1774 AP at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1774 AP at auction Cieszyńskie CN - October 24, 2021
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1774 AP at auction Cieszyńskie CN - October 24, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date October 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1774 AP at auction Katz - August 1, 2021
Seller Katz
Date August 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1774 AP at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1774 AP at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1774 AP at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1774 AP at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1774 AP at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1774 AP at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1774 AP at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1774 AP at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1774 AP at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1774 AP at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1774 AP at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1774 AP at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1774 AP at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1774 AP at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1774 AP at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1774 AP at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1774 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

