2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1774 AP (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,587)
- Weight 3,34 g
- Pure silver (0,063 oz) 1,9606 g
- Diameter 23 - 23,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 298,686
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote)
- Year 1774
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1774 with mark AP. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 448 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 950. Bidding took place September 10, 2016.
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date July 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date October 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
