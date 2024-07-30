Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1774 AP (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,982)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1102 oz) 3,4272 g
- Diameter 21 - 22 mm
- Mintage UNC 17,607
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1774
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1774 with mark AP. This gold coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1192 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 9,500. Bidding took place October 24, 2011.
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
6723 $
Price in auction currency 29000 PLN
Seller Aurea
Date September 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
2464 $
Price in auction currency 55000 CZK
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
