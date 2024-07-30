Ducat 1774 AP (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1774 with mark AP. This gold coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1192 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 9,500. Bidding took place October 24, 2011.

Сondition UNC (3) XF (8) VF (11) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS60 (2) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (3) Other filters Coins from collections (1)

Seller All companies

Aurea (1)

CNG (2)

GGN (1)

Marciniak (2)

Niemczyk (8)

SINCONA (1)

Stary Sklep (1)

WCN (7)