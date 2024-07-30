Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1774 AP (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse Ducat 1774 AP - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse Ducat 1774 AP - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,982)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1102 oz) 3,4272 g
  • Diameter 21 - 22 mm
  • Mintage UNC 17,607

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1774
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1774 with mark AP. This gold coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1192 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 9,500. Bidding took place October 24, 2011.

Poland Ducat 1774 AP at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
6723 $
Price in auction currency 29000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1774 AP at auction Aurea - September 5, 2020
Date September 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
2464 $
Price in auction currency 55000 CZK
Poland Ducat 1774 AP at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1774 AP at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1774 AP at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1774 AP at auction Niemczyk - March 25, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 26, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1774 AP at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1774 AP at auction CNG - October 7, 2015
Seller CNG
Date October 7, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 8, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1774 AP at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1774 AP at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1774 AP at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1774 AP at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1774 AP at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2011
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1774 AP at auction Niemczyk - May 14, 2011
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 14, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 13, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 1, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 3, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1774 AP at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1774 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

