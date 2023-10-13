Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1774 AP (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 11,69 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Mintage UNC 1,038,999
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1774
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1774 with mark AP. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 721 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,150. Bidding took place June 9, 2018.
Сondition
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
111 $
Price in auction currency 480 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 7, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1774 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
