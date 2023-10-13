3 Groszy (Trojak) 1774 AP (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1774 with mark AP. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 721 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,150. Bidding took place June 9, 2018.

