Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1774 AP (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1774 AP - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1774 AP - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 11,69 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Mintage UNC 1,038,999

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1774
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1774 with mark AP. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 721 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,150. Bidding took place June 9, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • DESA (1)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Stare Monety (4)
  • WCN (11)
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 165 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1774 AP at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1774 AP at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
111 $
Price in auction currency 480 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1774 AP at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1774 AP at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1774 AP at auction DESA - April 15, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1774 AP at auction DESA - April 15, 2023
Seller DESA
Date April 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1774 AP at auction Stare Monety - March 10, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1774 AP at auction Stare Monety - March 10, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 10, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1774 AP at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1774 AP at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1774 AP at auction COINSNET - April 7, 2019
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1774 AP at auction COINSNET - April 7, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date April 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1774 AP at auction Numis Poland - April 6, 2019
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1774 AP at auction Numis Poland - April 6, 2019
Seller Numis Poland
Date April 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1774 AP at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2019
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1774 AP at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2019
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1774 AP at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2019
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1774 AP at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2019
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1774 AP at auction Stare Monety - December 7, 2018
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1774 AP at auction Stare Monety - December 7, 2018
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 7, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1774 AP at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1774 AP at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 7, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 31, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 1, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 26, 2007
Condition F
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 10, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 11, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 4, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1774 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

