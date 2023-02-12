Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1774 AP (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,367)
- Weight 1,99 g
- Pure silver (0,0235 oz) 0,7303 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 74,545
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 1 Grosz (Srebrenik)
- Year 1774
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1774 with mark AP. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 415 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,100. Bidding took place November 14, 2009.
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 750 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 22, 2016
Condition No grade
Selling price
