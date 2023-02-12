Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1774 AP (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1774 AP - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1774 AP - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,367)
  • Weight 1,99 g
  • Pure silver (0,0235 oz) 0,7303 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 74,545

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Grosz (Srebrenik)
  • Year 1774
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1774 with mark AP. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 415 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,100. Bidding took place November 14, 2009.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (4)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1774 AP at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 750 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1774 AP at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1774 AP at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1774 AP at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1774 AP at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1774 AP at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1774 AP at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1774 AP at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1774 AP at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1774 AP at auction Russiancoin - December 22, 2016
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 22, 2016
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

