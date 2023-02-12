1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1774 AP (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1774 with mark AP. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 415 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,100. Bidding took place November 14, 2009.

Сondition VF (10) No grade (1)