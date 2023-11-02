Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1774 AP (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,07 g
- Pure silver (0,7518 oz) 23,3823 g
- Diameter 39,2 - 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage UNC 4,713
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1774
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1774 with mark AP. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 509 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 10,000. Bidding took place February 25, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- GGN (4)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Höhn (2)
- Marciniak (3)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Rauch (1)
- WCN (5)
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2329 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 17, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller GGN
Date October 23, 2004
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller GGN
Date October 23, 1999
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller GGN
Date October 18, 1997
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1774 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
