Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1774 AP (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse Thaler 1774 AP - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse Thaler 1774 AP - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,07 g
  • Pure silver (0,7518 oz) 23,3823 g
  • Diameter 39,2 - 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage UNC 4,713

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1774
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1774 with mark AP. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 509 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 10,000. Bidding took place February 25, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • GGN (4)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • WCN (5)
Poland Thaler 1774 AP at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2329 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Poland Thaler 1774 AP at auction Höhn - July 23, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date July 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
664 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Poland Thaler 1774 AP at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1774 AP at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1774 AP at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1774 AP at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1774 AP at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1774 AP at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1774 AP at auction Rauch - December 13, 2013
Seller Rauch
Date December 13, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 25, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1774 AP at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 17, 2008
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 17, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1774 AP at auction GGN - October 23, 2004
Seller GGN
Date October 23, 2004
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 27, 2001
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1774 AP at auction GGN - October 23, 1999
Seller GGN
Date October 23, 1999
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1774 AP at auction GGN - October 24, 1998
Seller GGN
Date October 24, 1998
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1774 AP at auction GGN - October 18, 1997
Seller GGN
Date October 18, 1997
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 1996
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 20, 1995
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1774 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

