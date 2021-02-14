Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1774 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1774 EB - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 1 Grosz 1774 EB - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Stary Sklep

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,89 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 195,533

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1774
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1774 with mark EB. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 463 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 380. Bidding took place February 13, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Janas (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • WCN (2)
Poland 1 Grosz 1774 EB at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1774 EB at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1774 EB at auction Stary Sklep - October 12, 2019
Poland 1 Grosz 1774 EB at auction Stary Sklep - October 12, 2019
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1774 EB at auction Janas - September 28, 2019
Poland 1 Grosz 1774 EB at auction Janas - September 28, 2019
Seller Janas
Date September 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1774 EB at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 1 Grosz 1774 EB at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Seller WCN
Date September 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 11, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1774 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Stanislaw Augustus Coins of Poland in 1774 All Polish coins Polish copper coins Polish coins 1 Grosz Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search