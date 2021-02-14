Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1774 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,89 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 195,533
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1774
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1774 with mark EB. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 463 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 380. Bidding took place February 13, 2021.
Сondition
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
