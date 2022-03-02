Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1774 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1774 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1774 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,627)
  • Weight 9,35 g
  • Pure silver (0,1885 oz) 5,8624 g
  • Diameter 29 - 30 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Mintage UNC 376,444

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 2 Zlote (8 Groszy)
  • Year 1774
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1774 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 402 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,800. Bidding took place December 1, 2007.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • WCN (4)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1774 EB at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1774 EB at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1774 EB at auction Niemczyk - September 25, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1774 EB at auction Niemczyk - September 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
235 $
Price in auction currency 925 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1774 EB at auction Wójcicki - September 19, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1774 EB at auction Wójcicki - September 19, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1774 EB at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2018
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1774 EB at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1774 EB at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1774 EB at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1774 EB at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1774 EB at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 29, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 1, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 21, 1998
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 20, 1995
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1774 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Stanislaw Augustus Coins of Poland in 1774 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search