Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1774 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,627)
- Weight 9,35 g
- Pure silver (0,1885 oz) 5,8624 g
- Diameter 29 - 30 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Mintage UNC 376,444
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 2 Zlote (8 Groszy)
- Year 1774
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1774 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 402 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,800. Bidding took place December 1, 2007.
Сondition
- All companies
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (2)
- WCN (4)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (2)
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
235 $
Price in auction currency 925 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1774 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search