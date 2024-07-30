Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1774 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,982)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1102 oz) 3,4272 g
- Diameter 21 - 22 mm
- Mintage UNC 17,607
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1774
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
