Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

15 Kreuzer 1775 CA "For Galicia" (Poland, Austrian protectorate)

Obverse 15 Kreuzer 1775 CA "For Galicia" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Austrian protectorate Reverse 15 Kreuzer 1775 CA "For Galicia" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Austrian protectorate

Photo by: Sincona AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 5,4 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Patterned

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Austrian protectorate
  • Denomination 15 Kreuzer
  • Year 1775
  • Ruler Maria Theresa (Empress of Austria)
  • Mint Vienna
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 15 Kreuzer 1775 "For Galicia" with mark CA. This silver coin from the times of Austrian protectorate struck at the Vienna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7699 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 25,000. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Frühwald (3)
  • GGN (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Karbownik (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Lanz München (1)
  • Marciniak (6)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
  • VL Nummus (2)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (4)
  • WDA - MiM (3)
  • Westfälische (2)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 15 Kreuzer 1775 CA "For Galicia" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 15 Kreuzer 1775 CA "For Galicia" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
6239 $
Price in auction currency 25000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
2806 $
Price in auction currency 11000 PLN
Poland 15 Kreuzer 1775 CA "For Galicia" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Poland 15 Kreuzer 1775 CA "For Galicia" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kreuzer 1775 CA "For Galicia" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 15 Kreuzer 1775 CA "For Galicia" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kreuzer 1775 CA "For Galicia" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 15 Kreuzer 1775 CA "For Galicia" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kreuzer 1775 CA "For Galicia" at auction Rauch - September 24, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kreuzer 1775 CA "For Galicia" at auction VL Nummus - September 17, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 17, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kreuzer 1775 CA "For Galicia" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Poland 15 Kreuzer 1775 CA "For Galicia" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kreuzer 1775 CA "For Galicia" at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Poland 15 Kreuzer 1775 CA "For Galicia" at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kreuzer 1775 CA "For Galicia" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 15 Kreuzer 1775 CA "For Galicia" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kreuzer 1775 CA "For Galicia" at auction VL Nummus - September 17, 2022
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 17, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kreuzer 1775 CA "For Galicia" at auction WDA - MiM - April 13, 2022
Poland 15 Kreuzer 1775 CA "For Galicia" at auction WDA - MiM - April 13, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kreuzer 1775 CA "For Galicia" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland 15 Kreuzer 1775 CA "For Galicia" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kreuzer 1775 CA "For Galicia" at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Poland 15 Kreuzer 1775 CA "For Galicia" at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kreuzer 1775 CA "For Galicia" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Poland 15 Kreuzer 1775 CA "For Galicia" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kreuzer 1775 CA "For Galicia" at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Poland 15 Kreuzer 1775 CA "For Galicia" at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kreuzer 1775 CA "For Galicia" at auction Karbownik - October 29, 2020
Poland 15 Kreuzer 1775 CA "For Galicia" at auction Karbownik - October 29, 2020
Seller Karbownik
Date October 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kreuzer 1775 CA "For Galicia" at auction Niemczyk - June 19, 2020
Poland 15 Kreuzer 1775 CA "For Galicia" at auction Niemczyk - June 19, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kreuzer 1775 CA "For Galicia" at auction Katz - March 29, 2020
Seller Katz
Date March 29, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kreuzer 1775 CA "For Galicia" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland 15 Kreuzer 1775 CA "For Galicia" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kreuzer 1775 CA "For Galicia" at auction Rauch - September 13, 2019
Seller Rauch
Date September 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Poland 15 Kreuzer 1775 CA "For Galicia" at auction Naumann - August 4, 2024
Seller Naumann
Date August 4, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kreuzer 1775 "For Galicia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Austrian protectorate Coins of Poland in 1775 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 15 Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search