15 Kreuzer 1775 CA "For Galicia" (Poland, Austrian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 15 Kreuzer 1775 "For Galicia" with mark CA. This silver coin from the times of Austrian protectorate struck at the Vienna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7699 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 25,000. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (3) XF (9) VF (16) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (3) MS63 (2) MS62 (1) Service NGC (6)

Seller All companies

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Frühwald (3)

GGN (1)

Grün (1)

Karbownik (1)

Katz (1)

Künker (1)

Lanz München (1)

Marciniak (6)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Niemczyk (2)

Rauch (2)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

SINCONA (1)

TMAJK sro (1)

VL Nummus (2)

WAG (1)

WCN (4)

WDA - MiM (3)

Westfälische (2)

Wójcicki (1)