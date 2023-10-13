Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
15 Kreuzer 1775 CA "For Galicia" (Poland, Austrian protectorate)
Auction Prices (37)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 15 Kreuzer 1775 "For Galicia" with mark CA. This silver coin from the times of Austrian protectorate struck at the Vienna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7699 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 25,000. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Frühwald (3)
- GGN (1)
- Grün (1)
- Karbownik (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- Lanz München (1)
- Marciniak (6)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Rauch (2)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- TMAJK sro (1)
- VL Nummus (2)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (4)
- WDA - MiM (3)
- Westfälische (2)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
6239 $
Price in auction currency 25000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
2806 $
Price in auction currency 11000 PLN
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 17, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 17, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Karbownik
Date October 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date March 29, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 15 Kreuzer 1775 "For Galicia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search