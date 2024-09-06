Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1794

Golden coins

Obverse 3 Ducat 1794 Kościuszko Uprising
Reverse 3 Ducat 1794 Kościuszko Uprising
3 Ducat 1794 Kościuszko Uprising
Average price 10000 $
Sales
0 80
Obverse 1-1/2 Ducat 1794 Kościuszko Uprising
Reverse 1-1/2 Ducat 1794 Kościuszko Uprising
1-1/2 Ducat 1794 Kościuszko Uprising
Average price 8300 $
Sales
0 37
Obverse Ducat 1794 MV
Reverse Ducat 1794 MV
Ducat 1794 MV
Average price 4200 $
Sales
0 14

Military Coins for the Austrian Army

Obverse 6 Groszy 1794 Pattern For the Austrian army
Reverse 6 Groszy 1794 Pattern For the Austrian army
6 Groszy 1794 Pattern For the Austrian army
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 3 Grosze 1794 For the Austrian army
Reverse 3 Grosze 1794 For the Austrian army
3 Grosze 1794 For the Austrian army
Average price 200 $
Sales
1 147
Obverse 1 Grosz 1794 For the Austrian army
Reverse 1 Grosz 1794 For the Austrian army
1 Grosz 1794 For the Austrian army
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 110

Silver coins

Obverse Thaler 1794 Kościuszko Uprising
Reverse Thaler 1794 Kościuszko Uprising
Thaler 1794 Kościuszko Uprising
Average price 710 $
Sales
0 370
Obverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1794 MV
Reverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1794 MV
2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1794 MV Inscription 41 3/4
Average price 330 $
Sales
0 73
Obverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1794 MV Kościuszko Uprising
Reverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1794 MV Kościuszko Uprising
2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1794 MV Kościuszko Uprising Inscription 42 1/4
Average price 440 $
Sales
0 86
Obverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1794 MV
Reverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1794 MV
1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1794 MV Inscription 83 1/2
Average price 210 $
Sales
0 46
Obverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1794 MV Kościuszko Uprising
Reverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1794 MV Kościuszko Uprising
1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1794 MV Kościuszko Uprising Inscription 84 1/2
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 10 Groszy 1794 MW
Reverse 10 Groszy 1794 MW
10 Groszy 1794 MW Falsification
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 6 Groszy 1794 Kościuszko Uprising
Reverse 6 Groszy 1794 Kościuszko Uprising
6 Groszy 1794 Kościuszko Uprising
Average price 120 $
Sales
0 157
Obverse 6 Groszy 1794 Kościuszko Uprising
Reverse 6 Groszy 1794 Kościuszko Uprising
6 Groszy 1794 Kościuszko Uprising AUGUTUS
Average price 440 $
Sales
0 10

Copper coins

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1794 MV
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1794 MV
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1794 MV
Average price 60 $
Sales
0 38
Obverse 1 Grosz 1794 MV
Reverse 1 Grosz 1794 MV
1 Grosz 1794 MV
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 46
