1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1794 MV "Kościuszko Uprising". Inscription 84 1/2 (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" with mark MV. Inscription 84 1/2. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 363 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 10,500. Bidding took place February 26, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (2) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) Service NGC (1)