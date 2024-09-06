Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1794 MV "Kościuszko Uprising". Inscription 84 1/2 (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Variety: Inscription 84 1/2

Obverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1794 MV "Kościuszko Uprising" Inscription 84 1/2 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1794 MV "Kościuszko Uprising" Inscription 84 1/2 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Salon Numizmatyczny Mateusz Wójcicki

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,513)
  • Weight 5,384 g
  • Pure silver (0,0888 oz) 2,762 g
  • Diameter 26 - 27 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Mintage UNC 172,987

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Zloty (4 Grosze)
  • Year 1794
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" with mark MV. Inscription 84 1/2. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 363 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 10,500. Bidding took place February 26, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • WCN (3)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1794 MV "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1794 MV "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
2466 $
Price in auction currency 10500 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 7, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
566 $
Price in auction currency 1700 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 9, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

