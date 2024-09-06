Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1794 MV "Kościuszko Uprising". Inscription 84 1/2 (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Variety: Inscription 84 1/2
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,513)
- Weight 5,384 g
- Pure silver (0,0888 oz) 2,762 g
- Diameter 26 - 27 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Mintage UNC 172,987
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 1 Zloty (4 Grosze)
- Year 1794
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" with mark MV. Inscription 84 1/2. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 363 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 10,500. Bidding took place February 26, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- WCN (3)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
2466 $
Price in auction currency 10500 PLN
