Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
6 Groszy 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising". AUGUTUS (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Variety: AUGUTUS
Photo by: Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,218)
- Weight 1,58 g
- Pure silver (0,0111 oz) 0,3444 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 6 Groszy
- Year 1794
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising". AUGUTUS. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 466 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,000. Bidding took place September 10, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- GGN (1)
- Marciniak (3)
- Numedux (1)
- WCN (5)
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
654 $
Price in auction currency 2800 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 10, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Groszy 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search