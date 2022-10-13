Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising". AUGUTUS (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Variety: AUGUTUS

Obverse 6 Groszy 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" AUGUTUS - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 6 Groszy 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" AUGUTUS - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,218)
  • Weight 1,58 g
  • Pure silver (0,0111 oz) 0,3444 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 6 Groszy
  • Year 1794
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising". AUGUTUS. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 466 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,000. Bidding took place September 10, 2016.

Poland 6 Groszy 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 6 Groszy 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 6 Groszy 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
654 $
Price in auction currency 2800 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Numedux - April 17, 2020
Poland 6 Groszy 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Numedux - April 17, 2020
Seller Numedux
Date April 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 6 Groszy 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 10, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction GGN - April 26, 2003
Poland 6 Groszy 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction GGN - April 26, 2003
Seller GGN
Date April 26, 2003
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 22, 1997
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 20, 1995
Condition VF
Selling price
******
