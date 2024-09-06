Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Groszy 1794 MW. Falsification (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Variety: Falsification

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,371)
  • Weight 4,48 g
  • Pure silver (0,0534 oz) 1,6621 g
  • Diameter 21 - 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 10 Groszy
  • Year 1794
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
