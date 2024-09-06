Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Groszy 1794 MW. Falsification (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Variety: Falsification
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,371)
- Weight 4,48 g
- Pure silver (0,0534 oz) 1,6621 g
- Diameter 21 - 22 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 10 Groszy
- Year 1794
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Groszy 1794 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
