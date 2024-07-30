Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1794 MV (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,982)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1102 oz) 3,4272 g
- Diameter 21 - 22 mm
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1794
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1794 with mark MV. This gold coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7942 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,400. Bidding took place March 17, 2011.
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
4475 $
Price in auction currency 17000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
4142 $
Price in auction currency 15500 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1794 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
