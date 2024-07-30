Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1794 MV (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse Ducat 1794 MV - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse Ducat 1794 MV - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,982)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1102 oz) 3,4272 g
  • Diameter 21 - 22 mm

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1794
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1794 with mark MV. This gold coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7942 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,400. Bidding took place March 17, 2011.

Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
4475 $
Price in auction currency 17000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1794 MV at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland Ducat 1794 MV at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
4142 $
Price in auction currency 15500 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1794 MV at auction Rauch - June 23, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date June 23, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1794 MV at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Poland Ducat 1794 MV at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1794 MV at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Poland Ducat 1794 MV at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1794 MV at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Poland Ducat 1794 MV at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1794 MV at auction Künker - March 18, 2011
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 5, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1794 MV at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland Ducat 1794 MV at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 1995
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1794 MV at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Poland Ducat 1794 MV at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Ex. Chomiński collection
Seller Leo Hamburger
Date May 8, 1932
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1794 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

