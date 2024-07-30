Ducat 1794 MV (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1794 with mark MV. This gold coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7942 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,400. Bidding took place March 17, 2011.

