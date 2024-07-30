Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Ducat 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,833)
- Weight 12,3449 g
- Pure gold (0,3306 oz) 10,2833 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Mintage UNC 5,256
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 3 Ducat
- Year 1794
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (80)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Ducat 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising". This gold coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 941 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 98,000. Bidding took place February 12, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- BAC (1)
- Baldwin's (1)
- CNG (2)
- GGN (1)
- Heritage (3)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (8)
- Leo Hamburger (1)
- Marciniak (7)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Naumann (1)
- Niemczyk (9)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (3)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- SINCONA (2)
- Stack's (1)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- UBS (1)
- WCN (24)
- WDA - MiM (5)
- Wójcicki (3)
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
6925 $
Price in auction currency 28000 PLN
Seller Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Ducat 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search