Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Ducat 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 3 Ducat 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 3 Ducat 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,833)
  • Weight 12,3449 g
  • Pure gold (0,3306 oz) 10,2833 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Mintage UNC 5,256

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 3 Ducat
  • Year 1794
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (80)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Ducat 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising". This gold coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 941 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 98,000. Bidding took place February 12, 2022.

Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
11733 $
Price in auction currency 46000 PLN
Poland 3 Ducat 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 3 Ducat 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
6925 $
Price in auction currency 28000 PLN
Poland 3 Ducat 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Baldwin's - March 7, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Ducat 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 3 Ducat 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Ducat 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 3 Ducat 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Ducat 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Ducat 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Poland 3 Ducat 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Ducat 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Poland 3 Ducat 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Ducat 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Poland 3 Ducat 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Ducat 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction MDC Monaco - June 4, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Ducat 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Poland 3 Ducat 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Ducat 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Poland 3 Ducat 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Ducat 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Wójcicki - September 19, 2021
Poland 3 Ducat 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Wójcicki - September 19, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Ducat 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Poland 3 Ducat 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Ducat 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 27, 2021
Poland 3 Ducat 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 27, 2021
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Ducat 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Poland 3 Ducat 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Ducat 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland 3 Ducat 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Ducat 1794 "Kościuszko Uprising", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

